$401.58 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $401.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.60 million and the lowest is $387.48 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $337.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 40.5% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 356.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

