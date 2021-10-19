$419.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $419.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $419.50 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $507.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,972. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $509.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

