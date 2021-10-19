44,100 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

