$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. 174,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,597. Safehold has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 766,514 shares of company stock worth $57,973,578 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

