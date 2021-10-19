$49.52 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post sales of $49.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.04 million to $50.10 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $189.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. 261,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.