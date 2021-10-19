$499.49 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $499.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.62 million and the lowest is $493.30 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,894. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.