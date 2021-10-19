$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

