51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in 51job were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

