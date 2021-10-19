5,319 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 184,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613,746. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.