575,755 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,624,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22.

