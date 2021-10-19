$583.02 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce $583.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.90 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 330,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,919. The firm has a market cap of $961.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

