$671.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $671.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.10 million to $692.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

ASH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,201. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 64,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

