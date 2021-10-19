$673.83 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $673.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 Networks by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.51. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.