$687.64 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $687.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.89 million and the highest is $690.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,140. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

