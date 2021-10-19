$743.01 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $743.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.39 million and the highest is $763.15 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. 39,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,632. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

