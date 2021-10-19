8,694 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.65. 591,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,539. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $98.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

