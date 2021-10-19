8,892 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

