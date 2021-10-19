925 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

QCRH opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.