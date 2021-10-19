a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $8.92 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.