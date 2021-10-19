Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $373.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed’s strength in global Impella revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is impressive. FDA’s pre-market approval (PMA) for Impella RP with SmartAssist is encouraging. Expansion of both margins also bodes well. A raised full-year revenue outlook also buoys our optimism. Continued strength in Impella product line and positive market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) augur well. Abiomed’s solid global foothold, especially in Japan, is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s fiscal first-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Abiomed has outperformed its sector. Yet, Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Abiomed stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.36. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,126. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Abiomed by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

