Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 217,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.