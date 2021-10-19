Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.
ASO stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 217,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
