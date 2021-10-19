Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.