Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accenture stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,808. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $350.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

