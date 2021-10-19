Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $452,569.12 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.74. 2,169,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $350.76. The company has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

