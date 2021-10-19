Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post sales of $416.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Acushnet posted sales of $482.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

GOLF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

