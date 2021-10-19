ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00.

ACVA stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.