Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $276.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $220.99, with a volume of 9996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.43.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.