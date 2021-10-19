AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.