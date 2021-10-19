Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ADXS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advaxis by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis by 40.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 297,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

