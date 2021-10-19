Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ADXS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
About Advaxis
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
