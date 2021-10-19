Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

DTEC stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

