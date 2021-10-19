Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $13,390,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $254.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.54. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $260.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

