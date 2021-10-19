Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $75,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

