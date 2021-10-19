Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $77,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

