Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

