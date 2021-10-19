Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 7,425 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $4,291,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $3,507,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,795 shares of company stock valued at $770,615. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLDR stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

