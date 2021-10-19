Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AERI. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

AERI stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.