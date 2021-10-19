Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $117.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,773,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $159.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

