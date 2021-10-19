Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.