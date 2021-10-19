Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,343 shares of company stock valued at $426,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Air T has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

