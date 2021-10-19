AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.4 days.

ABSSF stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

ABSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.