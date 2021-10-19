Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

