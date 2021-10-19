Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 149,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,168. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

