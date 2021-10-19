Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of AA stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 160.8% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

