Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.14 and last traded at $54.47. 141,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,343,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

