Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

