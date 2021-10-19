Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.35% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $411.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

