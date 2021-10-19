Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.71 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $170.07 million and $46.71 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.13 or 1.00124671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.60 or 0.06006922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

