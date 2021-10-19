Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ABTX opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.