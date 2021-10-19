Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ABTX opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

