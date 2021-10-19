Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

