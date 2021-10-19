Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $260.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.29. 154,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $119.26 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

